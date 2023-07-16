Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

U.S. Navy parachuter taken to hospital after Duluth Airshow stunt accident

By WCCO Staff

DULUTH, Minn. -- A member of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs had to be airlifted to the hospital after a parachuting accident at the Duluth Airshow Saturday.

According to witnesses, two parachuters were doing a trick with their legs locked and one didn't unlock in time to land safely.

WCCO is still working to find out more about who that person is and their condition. The CBS affiliate in Duluth reports the parachuter was taken to Essentia Health-St Mary's Hospital.

The Leap Frogs is the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy.

Officials with the airshow issued the following statement:

"A member of the US Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing at today's Duluth Airshow. The member was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and transported by Lifeflight to Essentia Health/St. Mary's. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. We will update as soon as more information is received."

WCCO Staff
