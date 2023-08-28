U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to visit Minnesota next week

4 things to know from Aug. 28, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is kicking off a weeklong, multi-state road trip next week and will visit Minnesota on the last day of the tour.

Cardona recently announced the "Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar" will kick off next Tuesday and go through Friday. The trip features stops in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Cardona will visit three locations in Minnesota next Friday: Rochester, Rosemount and St. Paul. Cardona says the Minnesota stop will highlight the ways school districts continue to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to support academic recovery and mental health support for students.

"This year's Back to School Bus Tour will demonstrate how states, districts, schools and higher education institutions, with strong support and investment from the Biden-Harris Administration, are already working boldly and creatively to Raise the Bar for education in our country - from fostering academic recovery to investing in mental health supports, strengthening and supporting the educator workforce to expanding out-of-school time programs, and building new career pathways to efforts to increase college access and affordability," Cardona said in a release.

In Rosemount, Cardona will be joined by Rep. Angie Craig and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. Rep. Betty McCollum will join Cardona during the St. Paul visit.