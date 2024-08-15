U.S. Amateur attracts crowds to Hazeltine National

CHASKA, Minn. — The world's number one amateur golfer brought large crowds to Hazeltine National on Thursday.

Top-ranked Luke Clanton and Jackson Buchanan's hard-fought match went the distance. It was the underdog Buchanan who pulled off the upset, winning 1-up.

"It was tight all day but when that ball went right on 15 I thought it was over," said Buchanan, who had fallen behind for the first time in the match on the 14th. "They said it was in and then I won the hole. Match play's a roller coaster. Whoever can make their ups lower and their downs higher, that's how you play."

Clanton's story is unfathomable. This season, he's had three PGA Tour top-tens including a fifth place last week at the Wyndham Championship, where rain forced him to play 39 holes on Sunday. Then, he flew almost a thousand miles to Minnesota for his tee time on Monday.

"At the Wyndham last week I didn't even think I was gonna be here at some points," said Clanton, a rising junior at Florida State. "So, to be here and be in that position with all the people and the support, can't ask for much more."

So is he tired, after a jam-packed week of golf?

"I'm fine. I'm all good," said Clanton. "To be honest I'll probably be at the golf course tomorrow. I'll probably be practicing."

Buchanan is becoming a giant slayer. In the first round of match play he took down number six ranked Preston Summerhays. On Thursday, it was top dog Clanton.

"When you come to the US Am, it's more fun to play the better players," said Buchanan, a rising senior at the University of Illinois. "I got Preston who's one of the best players in the world and then the best player in the world (Clanton). So it's great."

Top Minnesota prep golfer Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park High School is a future Illini and joined in the celebration after walking 18 holes in the match's ever growing gallery.

A historic year on the pro circuit for Clanton, but the U.S. Amateur brings something different.

"It's the U.S. Am. Everyone, I'm sure wants to win it," said Clanton. "So to kinda lose just short sucks, but again, it was fun."