U of M graduate student workers move forward in unionization plans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Graduate student workers at the University of Minnesota have announced their plans to push forward on unionization.

The group is launching the public phase of their campaign this week. The main platform includes fair pay and scheduled raises.

"Graduate workers at UMN need a change. We face low pay and high student fees. Work expectations are unclear and when issues arise there is little to no support for graduate workers," Phoebe Keyes, a graduate worker in civil, environmental, and geo-engineering, said.

The Graduate Labor Union plans to sign up thousands of graduate workers on union cards. That's expected to take several weeks.

Next, they'll petition for an election with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.