U of M warns students of fireworks assault in Dinkytown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued a safety notification overnight after assaults occurred in Dinkytown.

The university told students to be cautious.

The alert came out at 1:51 a.m. Sunday and said the victims had been struck by fireworks.

The crimes happened at 16th and University avenues southeast and 12th Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.

The alert said that the suspects are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.  

First published on October 30, 2022 / 7:26 AM

