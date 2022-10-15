Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Oct. 15, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Oct. 15, 2022 01:22

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. 

A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.

Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.