2 children rescued from townhome fire in Vadnais Heights

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — Two children were pulled from a fire in a townhome in the north metro Saturday evening.

Officials say the call came in around 5:40 p.m. and the Vadnais Heights fire department responded. Four other departments also were on scene to provide mutual aid.

Two children were pulled from the residence. Additionally, an adult and another child were able to escape the townhome. All four were taken to the hospital. At this time their condition is unknown.

The townhome sustained extensive damage and officials say it's a total loss.

The Vadnais Heights Fire Department is investigating the cause.