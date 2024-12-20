2 found dead in vehicle at the Duluth airport

Luigi Mangione may be eligible for death penalty, and more headlines

DULUTH, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in a vehicle parked at the Duluth airport on Thursday, according to police.

The discovery was made after officers were attempting to locate a "male who was having suicidal ideations," the Duluth Police Department said in a press release.

Officers identified the man's vehicle parked on the top floor of Duluth International Airport's parking garage. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man and woman, both deceased.

Police later identified the deceased as 77-year-old Ann Roscoe and 75-year-old Lawrence Roscoe, both of Duluth.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Roscoe family and friends as they are grieving the loss of their loved ones," police said in a statement.

Police have not released the cause of death. The investigation into the deaths remains active.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.