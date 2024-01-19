Two million dollar lottery tickets have still not been claimed in two small Minnesota towns

Two million dollar lottery tickets have still not been claimed

MINNEAPOLIS — If you played the Minnesota Millionaire raffle, it might be worth taking another look at your ticket.

Two million dollar tickets — one sold in Delano, another in Dundas — still haven't been claimed nearly three weeks after the drawing.

The Kwik Trip in Dundas sold one lucky person more than just fuel, and word spread fast in the city of less than 2,000.

"I never thought I'd be this close to a town that someone won it," said Faribault resident, Jim Lang.

From local bars to the coffee shop, everyone is curious if there's a millionaire walking amongst them.

"I mean, it's such a thrill. Could you imagine winning a million dollars?," said one coffee shop customer.

Disbelief all around that it happened here, but more so that no one's stepped up to claim it.

"I think it's unbelievable that people don't claim that money," said another resident.

But there's one person that's been screaming, "If you're the winner, that's your money — come on in!", and that person is Lottery Director Adam Prock.

However, Prock say's he's not too concerned, despite both million dollar winners not coming forward yet.

"We don't give legal advice or financial advice, but it's a good idea to get some, so we have other winners who take some time, figure out what they want to do before they come in," said Prock.

As crazy as it may seem, unclaimed winning tickets isn't unheard of.

Just last year, a million dollar ticket never got claimed. That money — part of 13 million dollars in unclaimed prizes — went back into the state's general fund.

"I just wish I could find them," said the coffee shop customer.

"Hopefully they're at a financial advisor getting information — then they're going to claim it. And I hope it's someone we know," said the local resident.

