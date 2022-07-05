2 injured in Tuesday morning St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.
St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.
Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.
Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.
The incident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.