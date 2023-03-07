Watch CBS News
Two indicted for kidnapping an Uber driver, violent robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and woman were indicted Monday for kidnapping an Uber driver and stealing their car last December in Minneapolis.

Antwon Townsend-Davis, 23, and Kevena Terry-Ford, 20, are each charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of kidnapping.

Court documents say on Christmas Day, the two used force, violence and fear of injury to steal a Nissan Rogue from an Uber driver and then kidnap the Uber driver for the purpose of accessing their ATM account.

Days later, Townsend-Davis and Terry-Ford allegedly carried out a Hobbs Act robbery at a Speedway in Minneapolis.

The Hobbs Act prohibits interference with commerce by robbery or extortion.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 9:38 AM

