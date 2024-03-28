Two found shot, dead in car in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — An investigation is underway in Blaine after two people were found dead in a car on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of two people unconscious in a parking lot near the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast around noon.

When they arrived, police found a man and a woman, dead, with suspected gunshot wounds.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release their identities at a later date.

Officials say they're not looking for any suspects, and there is no danger to the public.