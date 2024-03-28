Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Two found shot, dead in car in Blaine

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from March 28, 2024
Morning headlines from March 28, 2024 01:55

BLAINE, Minn. — An investigation is underway in Blaine after two people were found dead in a car on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of two people unconscious in a parking lot near the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast around noon. 

MORE NEWS: Yia Xiong's family demands action after St. Paul officers aren't charged in his death

When they arrived, police found a man and a woman, dead, with suspected gunshot wounds. 

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release their identities at a later date.

Officials say they're not looking for any suspects, and there is no danger to the public.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 10:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.