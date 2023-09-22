Two Faribault men charged for selling $6 fentanyl pills

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Mohamed Salad, 30, and Liban Husein, 35, were arrested and charged with first-degree possession charges for allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl.

According to a press release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, they have been conducting a narcotics investigation into Salad over the past month. Allegedly, Salad has been selling counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, commonly referred to as M30 Pills.

Special Agent Bill Bodner says fentanyl was driving up overdose deaths in Los Angeles County. (Credit: Drug Enforcement Administration)

Due to the varying levels of fentanyl in each pill, these counterfeit pills pose an extreme risk for accidental overdose.

During their investigation, task force agents learned Salad would travel to the metro area to purchase 100-200 fentanyl pills approximately 3-4 times a week and would then sell those pills for $6 apiece, said the press release.

RELATED: WCCO investigates the fentanyl crisis in Minnesota

Task force agents obtained a controlled substance-related search warrant for Salad and his vehicle. On Wednesday, task force agents executed their warrant in the parking lot of the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll Apartments in Faribault.

During the search of Salad's vehicle, agents found a plastic zip bag containing approximately 168 fentanyl pills with M30 markings on them and a small amount of methamphetamine, said the press release.

RELATED: More Minnesotans, including children, succumbing to fentanyl-related deaths

Husein was Salad's passenger at the time of search, and agents also found two additional fentanyl pills in his pocket.

According to the press release, Husein later provided agents with a statement saying they had "traveled to the Twin Cities where Salad purchased 200 pills and traveled back to the city of Faribault where they had made stops so Salad could sell some of the pills."

"Just a year ago Fentanyl pills were being sold for twenty dollars apiece. The fact that these same deadly pills are now being sold for six dollars apiece in our communities is very concerning. The Task Force will continue its efforts to hold Fentanyl dealers accountable while also urging those struggling with addition to seek additional resources for help," said CRDVOTF Commander Scott O'Brien.

Court dates for Salad and Husein have not been set yet.