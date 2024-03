NEXT WEATHER: 5 P.M. forecast from March 16th, 2024

RED LAKE RESERVATION, Minn. — Two people were found dead after there was a structure fire on the Red Lake Reservation.

Officials say that they were called to the fire on Friday. At this point they are not releasing more information.

Police are investigating the fire but want to reassure the community there is no ongoing threat.

This is an developing story, check back for more details.