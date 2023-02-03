Watch CBS News
Crime

Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Feb. 2, 2023
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Feb. 2, 2023 01:11

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.

It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues.

"Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 11:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.