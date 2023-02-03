Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.
It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues.
"Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
