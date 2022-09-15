Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 15, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 15, 2022 01:41

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.

The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.

It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.

screen-shot-2022-09-15-at-10-41-05-am.png
Zillow

It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).

The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling.

screen-shot-2022-09-15-at-10-41-17-am.png
Zillow

"The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.