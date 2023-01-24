Watch CBS News
Local News

Two arrested after fleeing from deputies in stolen vehicle

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 24, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 24, 2023 01:22

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Two are in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a burglary in process on the 28000 block of Tucker Street Northeast in North Branch Township just before 10 a.m.

A witness gave deputies a description of the suspect vehicle. Deputies located it shortly after and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle attempted to escape law enforcement, accelerating rapidly. Deputies stopped the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Later, a Lino Lakes police officer saw the vehicle on fire on the top of a ramp from northbound Interstate 35E. Two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot and were captured by law enforcement a short time later.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Pine County.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 3:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.