Two 17-year-old boys are dead, third injured in crash in Big Lake

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

BIG LAKE, Minn. — Two 17-year-old boys are dead and a third 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Big Lake early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that an officer with the Big Lake Police department was driving on highway 25 and saw a BMW going the opposite direction well over the speed limit.

The officer then turned around in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The officer came upon a crash and saw the BMW had left the roadway and rolled.

At this time the identities of those in the crash have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.