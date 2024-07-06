Watch CBS News
Two 17-year-old boys are dead, third injured in crash in Big Lake

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

BIG LAKE, Minn. — Two 17-year-old boys are dead and a third 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Big Lake early Saturday morning. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says that an officer with the Big Lake Police department was driving on highway 25 and saw a BMW going the opposite direction well over the speed limit. 

The officer then turned around in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The officer came upon a crash and saw the BMW had left the roadway and rolled. 

At this time the identities of those in the crash have not been released. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Chloe Rosen

