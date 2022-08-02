Watch CBS News
Twins trade 4 minor leaguers for All-Star Orioles closer Jorge López

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins announced a fan-pleasing deal for a pitcher Tuesday, hours before the MLB trade deadline.

The team acquired right-handed closer Jorge López for the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Rojas and Juan Nunez.

López, 29, was named an All-Star for the first time this season. In just over 48 innings pitched, he's logged an ERA of 1.68 and notched 19 saves. His career ERA is 5.51. Notably, the Twins earned two consecutive walk-off wins against López just last month.

Twins fans have been begging the front office to trade for a pitcher for most of the season, so any deal likely would have sated them. Still, the Twins gave up a relatively meager haul for López, so fans should be all the more pleased.

Cano is the only pitcher they gave up with MLB experience. He made his debut this year, and has a 9.22 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched. The Twin signed him as a free agent out of Cuba in 2019.

Povich is listed as the Twins' 12th-best pitching prospect, and No. 22 prospect overall, on MLB.com. 

Rojas and Nunez are both deep in the minor league pipeline.

Still atop the AL Central, with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox close behind, the Twins may make more moves before the trade deadline arrives.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

