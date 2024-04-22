Twins team up with Project Success to teach MPS students about careers in baseball

MINNEAPOLIS — A panel of professionals who work for the Twins Organization spoke to a room of 85 eighth graders in the Minneapolis Public School District on Monday morning at Target Field.

These professionals ranged from social media content creators, engineers, guest services and legal counsel. They shared their career insight in both English and Spanish for this bilingual class of students. After the panel, the students got a tour of Target Field.

The purpose of this event was to get young minds inspired for possible baseball careers off the diamond.

"It's more than just being the baseball player. It's people that do the board, people that do the score count, it's a lot of stuff," said Micah North, an eighth grader at Ella Baker Magnet School, who was excited to learn how he could blend his passion for sports into a profession.

"I feel like I can do something in baseball," said North.

This free event was put on by the nonprofit Project Success. They've been partnering with the Twins for the last 17 years, helping engage students in career planning.

"Even schools don't have to provide the lunches or the transpiration. We do that," said Laura Garcia, senior director of programs at Project Success.

Investing in these kids doesn't end after Monday. Project Success continues to work with the students through high school, and even after graduation, hoping to pair them with internship opportunities with the Twins.

"With our consistent presence, and with the support of the schools and the teachers, that dream can be fostered and continue to grow," said Garcia.

While thinking about your career in eighth grade seems early, Project Success says the summer before high school is the perfect time to start planning for your future.

"If you feel like you don't have a purpose to connect to or something that you're motivated to strive for, 9th grade can be a very hard year," said Garcia.

To learn more about Project Success, click here.