Twins

Twins single game playoff tickets on sale Friday

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced single game playoff tickets for a potential American League wild card series will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The only way to get tickets is through the team's website.    

The Twins hold a nine game lead in the AL Central. 

One Minnesota win — or Cleveland loss — will clinch a playoff spot for the Twins.

Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, MN- JULY 03: Helicopters fly over Target Field on Military Appreciation Day prior to the game against the Texas Rangers on July 3, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Rangers 5-4. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

Assuming the Twins finish the regular season with the third best record of the three AL division winners — they are four games back of the Houston Astros with nine to play — the team will host the best-of-three wild card series beginning Oct. 3.

If Minnesota passes Houston in the regular season standings, the Twins would advance directly to the divisional series.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 9:38 AM

