Twins single game playoff tickets on sale Friday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced single game playoff tickets for a potential American League wild card series will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
The only way to get tickets is through the team's website.
The Twins hold a nine game lead in the AL Central.
MORE: Twins overcome Hunter Greene's 14 Ks, rally to beat Reds 5-3 and drop AL Central magic number to 1
One Minnesota win — or Cleveland loss — will clinch a playoff spot for the Twins.
Assuming the Twins finish the regular season with the third best record of the three AL division winners — they are four games back of the Houston Astros with nine to play — the team will host the best-of-three wild card series beginning Oct. 3.
If Minnesota passes Houston in the regular season standings, the Twins would advance directly to the divisional series.
for more features.