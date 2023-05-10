Twins reinstate Kyle Farmer a month after he was hit in face by pitch

Twins reinstate Kyle Farmer a month after he was hit in face by pitch

Twins reinstate Kyle Farmer a month after he was hit in face by pitch

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins have reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer, who served a stint on the injured list after getting hit in the face by a pitch last month.

Farmer, 32, suffered a facial laceration after White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito hit him with a 91 mph fastball on April 12. He laid on the ground for a few minutes before leaving the field for the dugout.

Kyle Farmer, one week after his facial injury. Minnesota Twins

Nearly a month later, the Twins have optioned Jose Miranda to make roster room to bring back Farmer.

"It takes a lot for me not to play," Farmer said on Tuesday. "I love playing baseball and my pain tolerance is pretty high. So I was just really excited to get back."

READ MORE: Struggling Correa hears, understands boos after Twins loss

Farmer missed 24 games with the injury. Before going on the injured list, he was hitting .226 with one home run.