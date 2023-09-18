Watch CBS News
Twins

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's family celebrates birth of twin boys

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 18, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 18, 2023 01:26

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's family is celebrating the birth of twin boys. 

"Talk about being committed to your job," the Twins posted on social media Monday. "Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!"

Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox

Rocco and his wife, Allie, got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 2:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.