Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's family celebrates birth of twin boys

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's family is celebrating the birth of twin boys.

"Talk about being committed to your job," the Twins posted on social media Monday. "Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!"

September 18, 2023

Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Rocco and his wife, Allie, got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.