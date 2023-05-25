Watch CBS News
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, wife Allie expecting twins in September

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will be managing twins of a different kind come this fall.

Baldelli's wife Allie posted on Instagram Wednesday that the two are expecting twin boys in September.

The couple welcomed their first child, Louisa, in September 2021.

The division-leading Twins hope to be preparing for the postseason come September, so it could be stressful month in the Baldelli household.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM

