Twins place Mahle on injured list for shoulder inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday afternoon that they placed right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

Mahle exited early at the Twins' game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in the third inning.

The Twins recalled left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Mahle. This will be Smeltzer's third stint with the Twins this season.

The Twins play the Texas Rangers at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, at 1:10 pm. Sunday, and at 6:10 p.m. on Monday.