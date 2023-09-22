Twins look to clinch first division title at home since 2010

Twins try to clinch first division title at home since 2010

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are trying to clinch their first division title at home since 2010.

They can do it on Friday evening with a win against the Angels or a Cleveland loss to Detroit.

"It's why we play. It's why we set out at the start of Spring Training to have a chance to win championships," said Matt Hodson, Director of Business Communications.

That begins with a division championship. Since June 30, the Twins have the third best record in the American League.

The playoffs seem inevitable. But once there, the Twins will have to break an 18-game postseason losing streak- the longest in professional sports.

Something they are, no doubt, tired of hearing about.

"We believe. We believe in this team. We believe this is our time. Let's end that streak starting game one of the wildcard series," said Hodson.

Single-game playoff tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. A win or Cleveland loss on Friday night, means division title merchandise will hit the stores. Some of it has already been printed.

"It's here, it's ready to roll. We just have to get the job done on the field," said Hodson.

The insurance run at Target Field may be the fact that Fan Appreciation weekend begins Friday. An opportunity to celebrate those who have stuck with the team during a season that's seen highs, lows, and potential playoff glory.

"The chance to celebrate a division championship at home, with your fans, doesn't come around every year. Our players aren't taking it for granted, we aren't taking it for granted," he added. "We hope to see everybody out here tonight and get a chance to win it."

As part of Fan Appreciation weekend, the first 15,000 fans at the gate tonight will get a Twins beanie.

