CHICAGO — Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray exited Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right hamstring tightness.

The veteran right-hander departed after the fourth inning. He allowed two runs and five hits.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Gray came into the game with a 7-4 record and 3.04 ERA.