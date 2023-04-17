Twins reportedly close to extending red-hot pitcher Pablo López

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are reportedly closing in on an extension with right-hander Pablo López, a key part of their much-improved pitching staff.

The expected four-year, $73.5 million dollar extension was first reported by SportsGrid's Craig Mish and confirmed by multiple other media outlets.

As of Monday morning, López leads MLB with 33 strikeouts. He's 1-1 in four starts with a 1.73 ERA.

López came to the Twins via trade this offseason. The Twins sent last year's batting champion, Luis Arráez, to the Miami Marlins for the 27-year-old pitcher and two minor leaguers.

The Twins are on top of their division at 10-6 thanks in large part to López, Sonny Gray and the rest of a surprisingly strong pitching rotation.