Watch CBS News
Twins

Twins reportedly close to extending red-hot pitcher Pablo López

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 17, 2023 01:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are reportedly closing in on an extension with right-hander Pablo López, a key part of their much-improved pitching staff.

The expected four-year, $73.5 million dollar extension was first reported by SportsGrid's Craig Mish and confirmed by multiple other media outlets.

As of Monday morning, López leads MLB with 33 strikeouts. He's 1-1 in four starts with a 1.73 ERA.

López came to the Twins via trade this offseason. The Twins sent last year's batting champion, Luis Arráez, to the Miami Marlins for the 27-year-old pitcher and two minor leaguers.

The Twins are on top of their division at 10-6 thanks in large part to López, Sonny Gray and the rest of a surprisingly strong pitching rotation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.