Twins, Courage Kenny hold adaptive softball clinic

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Twins partnered with Courage Kenny Rehabilitation and the city of Brooklyn Park to put on an adaptive softball clinic on Friday.

For 7-year-old Clara Carlin, part of that fun was seeing her hero, TC Bear.

"I met TC Bear. And I loved meeting him because he kissed me," said Carlin.

Carlin was born with Spina Bifida, and she was the first person in the Twin Cities to have fetal surgery at Children's Minnesota. She's in adaptive basketball and dance, but softball is her favorite.

"She's been looking forward to this since school has been out. This is such a fun activity where she gets to be around her peers and just be normal for a day," said Nicole Carlin, Clara's mom.

Surrounded by 30 other athletes with special needs, kids learned skills on a Miracle League Field - built specifically for adaptive softball.

"The field is awesome. I've never seen one like this," said Tommy Watkins, Twins 3rd base coach.

Watkins was one of the instructors. It was his first time on a field like this one, but not his first time giving back to kids with special needs.

"It's impressive to see the smiles and the joy on their faces and watch them have a good time. It puts a smile on our faces," said Watkins.

That was the goal. Catching, throwing and hitting were just one part of what Friday was all about.

"This event is one of the favorites that we do all summer because it shows kids that everybody can play a game," said Kristin Rortvedt, Minnesota Twins Community Fund. "Whether they need a chair or not, they can play and have fun and be a part of the game."

This was the third year that the Twins and their partners had put on this event.