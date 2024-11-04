Twins first baseman Carlos Santana wins his first Gold Glove award

Pohlad family will "explore a sale" of the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota Twins first baseman is celebrating winning his first Gold Glove award.

On Sunday, Major League Baseball and the team collectively announced that Carlos Santana is the recipient of the 2024 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Santana, 38, played in 146 games in the 2024 season and made 139 starts. He only committed four errors in those games with nearly 1,100 total chances over 1,250 innings at first base.

The Dominican Republic native led all AL first basemen in both games and innings played in 2024 while tying for first in fewest errors committed.

Carlos Santana #30 of the Minnesota Twins swings at a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Target Field on September 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Additionally, Santana led all major league first basemen in fielding run value (11) and outs above average (14). He was tied for second in defensive runs saved at eight.

This isn't the only award Santana received for his outstanding play during the season. He also won the Jim Kaat Award as Twins Defensive Player of the Year.

It's the 45th time a Twins player has won the Gold Glove award. Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier were the last to win the award in 2017.

Santana is the third first baseman in Twins history to earn the award.