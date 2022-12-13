Twins announce 2023 spring training schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- After one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the Minnesota Twins are setting their sights on next year. The team announced the 2023 spring training schedule on Tuesday.

The Twins will play their first Grapefruit League game on Saturday, Feb. 25, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium. They'll play 17 games total, wrapping up with an away game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, March 28.

In addition to their standard Senior Days, Salute to Service games and other promotions, the Twins announced a few new additions this year.

Every game will feature a "Meal Deal," which includes a ticket, hot dog and Pepsi for $12. There will also be a pregame happy hour before games on March 3 and 21, and Kids Days on March 5 and 19.

For more information and the full spring training schedule, click here.