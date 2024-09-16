Minnesota Twins' 2024 playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Optimistic Minnesota Twins fans can secure their tickets for the 2024 postseason starting Monday.

The team announced playoff tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on the Twins' website. Only ticket packages will be on offer Monday — single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

With 13 games remaining, the Twins sit at 79-70, which puts them 6.5 games back in the AL Central and 2.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race. They've gone 6-8 so far in September, with a four-game series against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians starting Monday night. They also have a three-game series coming up against the Baltimore Orioles, currently in pole position in the AL Wild Card race.

The Twins have a borderline top-10 offense this season, ranking 11th in runs per game, 10th in homers hit and ninth in on-base plus slugging percentage as a team. On the other side of the ball, their pitching is bottom 10 in ERA and just above league average in runs allowed per game.

Stars Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton recently returned from the injured list, but neither player is fully healthy yet, manager Rocco Baldelli said. The Twins are managing their playing time, preserving them for the final stretch and a possible playoff run.

If the Twins hold onto their playoff spot, they'll be seeking to build on last year's run, which saw the team get their first postseason win in 19 years and first series win in 21. After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, Minnesota lost to the Houston Astros in four games in the Division Series.