Watch CBS News
Crime

Twin Cities woman sentenced to 90 days of work release for stabbing fiance's dog to death

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities woman has been sentenced to 90 days of work release and four years of probation for stabbing her fiance's dog to death in 2021.

Barbara Crosby accepted a plea agreement for one count of mistreatment of animals in April. She was sentenced on Wednesday. 

Charging documents said a Labrador retriever had been stabbed and left leashed to a tree near a walking trail in Lakeville. A necropsy of the dog revealed that it died of multiple stab wounds, and it had been injected with a mix of opioid painkillers and anxiety medication.

Crosby was walking with the dog hours before its death, documents say. When she spoke to officers, they noted she had scratches on her hands consistent with scratches from a dog.

Multiple sources told investigators that it was well known that Crosby did not like the dog, the complaint says. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.