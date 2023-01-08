Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.

The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.

The accident is under investigation.

Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.