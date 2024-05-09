Mostly dry, sunny, cooler Thursday in the Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be the coolest day this week, with a few morning pop-up showers possible.

The forecast high is 67 degrees in the Twin Cities. Any showers will clear out after 10 a.m. and the day will be mostly sunny with a north wind around 10 mph.

Northern Minnesota will get some showers Friday morning and that system may clip parts of eastern Minnesota by midday. It will likely miss the metro.

Saturday looks great for the fishing opener. It will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s.

Mother's Day continues to get warmer and warmer. Some models are pushing temps to the 80s. Expect a warm one with a few isolated storms later in the day.

Next week looks mild with a chance for showers.