Warmer, sunnier Friday in Twin Cities; more rain overnight Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that we have all that rain out of our system, we can have a few nice days.

We get one on Friday with sunshine returning and temperatures jumping into the 70s. A southwest wind will blow between 10-15 mph.

Late Friday, but more so Saturday morning, will be our next chance for rain. This will be a quick and weak disturbance. It should be out by midday Saturday, then we're smooth sailing for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday is a #Top10WxDay with a high of 70 and sunshine.

Next week remains mild, but there is a chance for storms on Monday, with more showers on Tuesday.