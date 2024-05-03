Watch CBS News
Warmer, sunnier Friday in Twin Cities; more rain overnight Saturday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that we have all that rain out of our system, we can have a few nice days.

We get one on Friday with sunshine returning and temperatures jumping into the 70s. A southwest wind will blow between 10-15 mph.  

Late Friday, but more so Saturday morning, will be our next chance for rain. This will be a quick and weak disturbance. It should be out by midday Saturday, then we're smooth sailing for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday is a #Top10WxDay with a high of 70 and sunshine.

Next week remains mild, but there is a chance for storms on Monday, with more showers on Tuesday.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

