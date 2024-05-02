Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Steady day of rain Thursday in Twin Cities before lovely end to workweek

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 2, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 2, 2024 02:53

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain crept into the Twin Cities overnight Thursday and will become more steady throughout the day.

It will be cooler with a forecast high of 54 degrees. A storm or two is possible, especially in southern Minnesota. Showers will slow down by the evening, with around half an inch of accumulation expected.

We'll start to dry out on Friday with some exceptional weather. Sun returns and so does some warmth with highs pushing into the 70s.  

snapshot-3.jpg
WCCO

More clouds and rain will return Friday night through early Saturday, which will be a cool and cloudy day.

Sunday, however, will likely be a #Top10WxDay, with sunny skies and highs near 70.

We start next week in the 70s but there's also another chance for stormy weather. The first part of next week will be a bit choppy.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 6:04 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.