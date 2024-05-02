Steady day of rain Thursday in Twin Cities before lovely end to workweek

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain crept into the Twin Cities overnight Thursday and will become more steady throughout the day.

It will be cooler with a forecast high of 54 degrees. A storm or two is possible, especially in southern Minnesota. Showers will slow down by the evening, with around half an inch of accumulation expected.

We'll start to dry out on Friday with some exceptional weather. Sun returns and so does some warmth with highs pushing into the 70s.

More clouds and rain will return Friday night through early Saturday, which will be a cool and cloudy day.

Sunday, however, will likely be a #Top10WxDay, with sunny skies and highs near 70.

We start next week in the 70s but there's also another chance for stormy weather. The first part of next week will be a bit choppy.