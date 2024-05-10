Spotty storms Friday in Twin Cities before Mother's Day weekend warmup

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will feature some spotty storms in the Twin Cities before a lovely Saturday, and a sweaty Mother's Day.

Frost and freeze alerts are in place through 8 a.m. in the Arrowhead and northern Wisconsin.

A weak front will drop southward through the day, sparking a few spotty showers and storms mainly in northern and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

There is a marginal threat for severe wind gusts with storms around the metro.

A partly sunny sky and southwest breeze, with gusts up to 30 mph, help get us to the low 70s early Friday afternoon before dropping back into the 60s by evening.

Clear skies and an impending severe geomagnetic storm will bring a good shot at seeing the northern lights overnight.

Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay featuring lots of sun, calmer winds and highs in the mid-70s.

Spotty showers, storms and breezy winds quickly return Sunday afternoon for Mother's Day, but the day won't be a washout. Temperatures warm even more with highs in the low 80s.

There's uncertainty about how next week plays out with rain, but it does look to stay mild and seasonable.