Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sunny, breezy Wednesday in the Twin Cities; more rain Thursday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 1, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 1, 2024 03:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Make way for some nice weather in the Twin Cities on the first day of May.

The storm system exits and the sun will return, with temperatures jumping back into the upper 60s. It will be a tad breezy, with wind speeds around 15 mph.  

snapshot-2.jpg
WCCO

Clouds move in during the day and will linger through Thursday, which will be another rainy one. Showers will roll in by the morning commute and will remain throughout the day, which will be cooler.

Like Wednesday, Friday should return to normal with another nice day. This will hold until late, as a few showers may move in and hold until Saturday morning.

It looks to be a mainly dry weekend, with the weather improving by Sunday. Highs will push into the 70s with sunshine to wrap up the weekend.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 5:47 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.