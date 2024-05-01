Sunny, breezy Wednesday in the Twin Cities; more rain Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 1, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Make way for some nice weather in the Twin Cities on the first day of May.

The storm system exits and the sun will return, with temperatures jumping back into the upper 60s. It will be a tad breezy, with wind speeds around 15 mph.

Clouds move in during the day and will linger through Thursday, which will be another rainy one. Showers will roll in by the morning commute and will remain throughout the day, which will be cooler.

Like Wednesday, Friday should return to normal with another nice day. This will hold until late, as a few showers may move in and hold until Saturday morning.

It looks to be a mainly dry weekend, with the weather improving by Sunday. Highs will push into the 70s with sunshine to wrap up the weekend.