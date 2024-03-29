Twin Cities to see spotty rain, snow showers Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak clipper system arrives on Friday in the Twin Cities, increasing the clouds and bringing some spotty light rain starting in the late afternoon.

High temps will be back in the 40s for the metro. It will be colder up north, falling as a snow/icy mix north of Brainerd Lakes with 1-3 inches of accumulation expected.

WCCO

We'll get a break in the precipitation on Saturday with some clouds lingering and high temperatures staying in the 40s.

Another more potent system will pass through on Easter Sunday into Monday. There is uncertainty with the northern extent of the rain/snow, but the worst of the storm looks to stay south of Minnesota.

If anything, it looks like some rain/snow for southern Minnesota, and perhaps the metro, too.

High pressure returns for the middle of next week with temps warming further into the 50s.