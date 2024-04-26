Waves of rain and storms this weekend in the Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from April 26, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities are about to be treated to some proper April showers.

The forecast high Friday in the metro is 55 degrees. The rain starts southwest early Friday and gradually moves to the east and north through the day. Expect some showers to develop closer to the cities by midday, though some are possible before then.

Scattered showers and storms are more likely by afternoon and late evening.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather down south for the I-90 corridor. Hail, wind, heavy rains and some storms may have rotation, too.

Rain has taken over. A break closer to mid-day and then we are back in the window for showers and storms. You will need a STURDY umbrella for the wind today. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/QN486YNnQf — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) April 26, 2024

Saturday will be our best bet for some dry time, especially in the afternoon, when the first wave passes north. It will be slightly warmer on Saturday before temps cool on Sunday.

The second storm on Sunday will be wet and active. A total of 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected by the end of the weekend. Some isolated areas may see more than that due to thunderstorms.

Monday and Tuesday may feature some lingering showers but both will mainly be dry.

The metro is trending warmer next week with some 70s likely.