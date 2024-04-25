Watch CBS News
Warm, breezy Thursday in Twin Cities before showers, storms roll in

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer thanks to a strong southerly wind. 

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 68 degrees. Expect clouds to increase later in the day.

Showers and storms develop overnight Friday, moving into southwestern Minnesota before spreading across the state. Rain will move into the metro by midday with storms possible at night.

The weekend will also be stormy, with some dry time possible on Saturday, the warmer of the two weekend days. 

It will be very wet on Sunday with another system moving in, leaving 1 to 2 inches of rain in its wake.

Next week is trending warmer and dry.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 5:52 AM CDT

