Warm, breezy Thursday in Twin Cities before showers, storms roll in

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer thanks to a strong southerly wind.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 68 degrees. Expect clouds to increase later in the day.

Showers and storms develop overnight Friday, moving into southwestern Minnesota before spreading across the state. Rain will move into the metro by midday with storms possible at night.

WCCO

The weekend will also be stormy, with some dry time possible on Saturday, the warmer of the two weekend days.

It will be very wet on Sunday with another system moving in, leaving 1 to 2 inches of rain in its wake.

Next week is trending warmer and dry.