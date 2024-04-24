Chilly Wednesday morning in Twin Cities will give way to calm sunshine

MINNEAPOLIS — A frost advisory is in place in the Twin Cities until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As the day rolls on, highs will reach into the low 60s. It will be sunny with less wind.

WCCO

The wind will pick up on Thursday, bringing temperatures back up to near 70. Clouds increase through the day before our string of stormy days.

Showers arrive overnight into Friday, eventually taking over the forecast. The day will be a wet one with a chance of a thunderstorm or two.

The weekend may also be a bit stormy with additional showers and thunderstorms. Highs bounce from the 50s to 60s for a few days before a warmer start to next week.