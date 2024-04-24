Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chilly Wednesday morning in Twin Cities will give way to calm sunshine

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A frost advisory is in place in the Twin Cities until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As the day rolls on, highs will reach into the low 60s. It will be sunny with less wind.  

snapshot-1.jpg
WCCO

The wind will pick up on Thursday, bringing temperatures back up to near 70. Clouds increase through the day before our string of stormy days.

Showers arrive overnight into Friday, eventually taking over the forecast. The day will be a wet one with a chance of a thunderstorm or two.

The weekend may also be a bit stormy with additional showers and thunderstorms. Highs bounce from the 50s to 60s for a few days before a warmer start to next week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 5:35 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.