Chilly, windy end to workweek in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Morning sunshine will give way to more clouds on Friday afternoon.

A freeze warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Breezy northwest winds, with gusts up to 35 mph, keep us in the 40s for highs. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

Spotty snow showers are possible north of the Brainerd Lakes area, but no accumulation is expected.

WCCO

High pressure gradually moves in for the weekend bringing a little more sun and calmer winds by Sunday. Frost potential is high both mornings with overnight lows in the low 30s.

High temps on Saturday struggle to hit 50 before climbing closer to 60 on Sunday.

Our next chance for showers arrives Monday afternoon, while the rest of next week looks tame and seasonable with highs staying near 60.