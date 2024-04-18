Light rain early Thursday in southern Minnesota before sunny, windy day

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 18, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — One last disturbance passes south of the Twin Cities on Thursday morning.

Rain will fall along the I-90 corridor with some trying to work up north towards the metro.

Thursday will be mostly dry with a high of 55 degrees. The sun will return by the afternoon, along with the wind.

Friday morning will be chilly, with afternoon highs in the 40s and some wind. But it will be a mostly sunny day with increasing clouds.

A pleasant weekend ahead with a cooler Saturday and a seasonable Sunday. The weekend finishes nicely.

Earth Day brings back the chance for some showers. Nothing impressive. We then get back to normal April weather.