Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Light rain early Thursday in southern Minnesota before sunny, windy day

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 18, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 18, 2024 03:11

MINNEAPOLIS — One last disturbance passes south of the Twin Cities on Thursday morning. 

Rain will fall along the I-90 corridor with some trying to work up north towards the metro.

Thursday will be mostly dry with a high of 55 degrees. The sun will return by the afternoon, along with the wind.

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Friday morning will be chilly, with afternoon highs in the 40s and some wind. But it will be a mostly sunny day with increasing clouds.

A pleasant weekend ahead with a cooler Saturday and a seasonable Sunday. The weekend finishes nicely.

Earth Day brings back the chance for some showers. Nothing impressive. We then get back to normal April weather.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:54 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.