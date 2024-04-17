Showers exit Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from April 17, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The area of low pressure finally moves out of the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

The morning will be showery and it will still be breezy. Showers are possible beyond noon but will become less frequent. The day's high temperature is 55 degrees.

Thursday remains cloudy and we are also tracking a quick-moving system that slides by to the south. It may clip the metro with some rain.

We start some clearing on Friday, which should bring back some sunshine. The week finishes on the cooler side with highs near 50 and some in the 40s.

The weekend is coming in with sunny skies and 50s. Saturday is cooler than Sunday, with the latter approaching 60.