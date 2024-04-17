Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Showers exit Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from April 17, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from April 17, 2024 02:39

MINNEAPOLIS — The area of low pressure finally moves out of the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

The morning will be showery and it will still be breezy. Showers are possible beyond noon but will become less frequent. The day's high temperature is 55 degrees.  

412555eefff89565da25519b4d16fafd.jpg
WCCO

Thursday remains cloudy and we are also tracking a quick-moving system that slides by to the south. It may clip the metro with some rain.

We start some clearing on Friday, which should bring back some sunshine. The week finishes on the cooler side with highs near 50 and some in the 40s.

The weekend is coming in with sunny skies and 50s. Saturday is cooler than Sunday, with the latter approaching 60.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 5:48 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.