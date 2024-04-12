Watch CBS News
Breezy sunshine Friday in the Twin Cities before summer-like weekend

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure moves in and the sunny skies really take over on Friday.

The day's forecast high is 62 degrees in the Twin Cities, with wind speeds up near 20 mph.   

The weekend is going to feel warm and will totally convince people that it's summer. It's not, but it may hit closer to 80 than the lower 70s on Saturday and again Monday.

A weak system will likely pass north of the metro on Saturday, but another system may be close enough to bring showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

Tuesday may also be a rainy one, with cooler temperatures following that system.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 5:43 AM CDT

