Scattered showers, cooler temps Thursday in the Twin CIites

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 11, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 11, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — We make a quick detour on Thursday and cool down before the next round of warmer days show up.

Expect a few showers as well with a passing disturbance. The forecast high is 58 degrees.

Don't be alarmed when you hear tornado sirens. Special tests will occur at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in Minnesota and Wisconsin as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

WCCO

We kick the door back open on Friday and let the sunshine and warmer air back in. Expect highs to return to the 60s and then the lower to mid-70s by Saturday and Sunday.

The warmer weekend will come with a price — some gusty conditions and likely elevated fire conditions.

Early next week is trending to be rainy.