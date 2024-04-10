Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Wednesday brings sunshine, 70-degree high in the Twin Cities; showers arrive at night

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will feature sunshine and a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities.

We warm up nicely with a decently calm wind. The only concern arrives late Wednesday night as showers move in our direction.  

snapshot-2.jpg
WCCO

Thursday will also bring a chance for showers, and the possibility for some isolated thunderstorms mainly in Wisconsin. 

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, expect to hear practice tornado sirens on Thursday.

Friday brings back the sun and lower 60s. The weekend looks to be in the 70s with wind.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 5:37 AM CDT

