Wednesday brings sunshine, 70-degree high in the Twin Cities; showers arrive at night

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will feature sunshine and a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities.

We warm up nicely with a decently calm wind. The only concern arrives late Wednesday night as showers move in our direction.

Thursday will also bring a chance for showers, and the possibility for some isolated thunderstorms mainly in Wisconsin.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, expect to hear practice tornado sirens on Thursday.

Friday brings back the sun and lower 60s. The weekend looks to be in the 70s with wind.