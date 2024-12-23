Watch CBS News
Here's what stores are open in the Twin Cities on Christmas Eve and when they close

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. — The holiday hustle is heating up. Grocery stores were packed on Monday with people racing to pick up those last-minute items. 

At Jerry's Foods in Edina, the parking lot was filled and customers lined up at the check-out counters. 

"This is like, insane, I should have come this morning," said shopper Irene Plantenberg.

The store was filled with the sounds of live music, and employees rushing around to keep items in stock. Store Director Derrel Link said meats and seafood are the items that are going fast. 

"Come in and, hopefully, we got it for you. If not, we can always check," Link said.

Most grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve but will have reduced hours.

  • Aldi: Open until 4 p.m.
  • Cub Foods: Open until 4 p.m.
  • Fresh Thyme: Open until 4 p.m.
  • Jerry's Foods: Open until 4 p.m.
  • Kowalski's: Open until 4 p.m. 
  • Lunds & Byerlys: Open until 4 p.m.
  • Costco: Open until 5 p.m.
  • Hy-Vee: Open until 5 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's: Open until 5 p.m.
  • Sam's Club: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Open until 7 p.m.
  • Target: Open until 8 p.m.
